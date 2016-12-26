Endless Slideshow Screensaver 1.10

Endless Slideshow Screensaver is a configurable Windows screensaver which can use your photos – and others – as a source.

By default the program displays images in the Pictures and Windows Wallpaper folders, but you can add as many local and network folders as you need.

There’s support for importing all the main picture types, and some RAW formats, too.

Endless Slideshow Screensaver can download and use images in your choice of categories: Animals, Artistic, Cars, Celebrities, Flowers and many more. (Privacy comes first here: this only happens if you give permission, and you can turn the feature off if you prefer.)

Sensible default settings ensure this works well out-of-the-box, but there are also a vast number of tweaks: transitions, timings, picture size, rotation, frame, background colour, captions and more.

Unusual options include the ability to display multiple images at once in a configurable grid.

You can access all of these via the usual Windows Screen Saver applet (just click Settings), but conveniently they can also be launched from the Start Menu.

Upgrading to the $19.95 Pro version adds some worthwhile extras: 200+ extra transition effects, EXIF/ IPTC tag display in overlay text, filtering by file size and tag, unlimited wallpaper downloads per category (free is 50), slideshow navigation features (Next/ Previous/ Copy/ Delete keys), more.