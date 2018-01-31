Enable research centre to connect public with research

Connect centre offshoot invites submissions from the public Print Print Life

A research programme based at the Connect centre for research into future networks, is to examine how the Internet of Things can be used to improve the quality of life for ordinary citizens living in urban environments.

Enable consists of academic researchers working in partnership with over 25 companies including large multinationals such as Intel and Huawei, and SMEs such as Cork-based Accuflow.

The programme will address a wide range of topics including water management, air pollution, transport congestion, data privacy and cyber security. It will receive €10 million from Science Foundation Ireland and a further €4.5 million through collaborative research agreements with industry partners.

It will be led by Professor Siobhan Clarke at Trinity College Dublin and will include 60 researchers in three existing Science Foundation Ireland Research Centres – CONNECT, Insight and Lero. The researchers will be based in Trinity College Dublin, Dublin City University, Cork Institute of Technology, Maynooth University, NUI Galway, University College Cork and University of Limerick.

“Eable will work with our industry partners and via citizen engagement to address the challenges that currently limit the potential benefits of the Internet of Things for communities,” said Prof Clarke.

“Our research aims to enable smarter buildings, more efficient transportation, better handling of environmental issues, and enhanced cyber security and data privacy. These challenges align with our industry partners’ priorities ensuring economic as well as social impact.

“Current solutions for smart cities tend to be siloed and do not share data. This limits the ability to exploit the connectedness of our environments.

“Enable’s academic-industry consortium will focus on the scientific and engineering problems of developing innovative software services for smarter buildings, smart mobility, and improved environments in urban and community areas.”

Prof Mark Ferguson, Director General of Science Foundation Ireland and Chief Scientific Advisor to the Government of Ireland, said: “Enable is funded under Science Foundation Ireland’s Spokes Programme. The Spokes Programme allows existing SFI Research Centres to focus on new research priorities, and to expand further by involving new industry partners and new academic researchers.

“The high industry cost-share component of ENABLE’s funding reflects the importance and urgency of its research programme to industry. We expect Enable to deliver excellent research results and, through its collaboration with its industry partners, to deliver significant economic and societal impact during its lifetime.”

TechCentral Reporters