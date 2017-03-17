Emsisoft Internet Security 2017.2.1.7260

If you’re going to pay for security, it’s a good idea to pay for a complete package. Previously Emsisoft offered a bundle of its Anti-Malware and Online Armor packages, but has ditched that in favour of this: one integrated suite containing the functionality and protection of both.

It shares the Emsisoft Anti-Malware user interface, and then adds in the core firewall protection from Online Armor. Your money buys you the protection of not just one, but two anti-malware engines (BitDefender alongside Emsisoft’s own) and offers three layers of protection in the form of a real-time file scanner, zero-day blocker based on suspicious behaviour and a web blocker that prevents you from visiting known unsafe websites.

Emsisoft also comes with an optional PUP module that will alert you whenever potentially unwanted programs like browser toolbars and bundleware try to get on your system.

When it comes to the firewall, while Emsisoft Internet Security includes the same robust engine that powers Online Armor, it utilises a simpler, friendlier UI that’s intelligent enough to keep the number of alerts it throws at you to a minimum while keeping you informed as programs attempt to access the internet for the first time after installation.

All of this is wrapped up in a slimline, Windows 10-inspired user interface that’s as slick and lightweight as the program itself. Installation is straightforward: enter your license or activate the trial, download the latest updates, choose whether or not to enable PUP protection and then choose your initial scan.

Once set up, click the program’s Notification area icon to access the configuration screen. This is split into six sections – Overview is self-explanatory, as is Scan, Quarantine (go here to view what files have been blocked and unblock them), Logs and Settings. The Protection tab is the most useful – this is where you fine-tune your various protection settings, but for most people these can be left alone.

Delving deep into the program is definitely something for more advanced users, but the fact is that Emsisoft Internet Security will provide protection for any user, whatever their level of technical know-how.

For v2017.2 release info (see the changelog for more):

– New: Scanner settings screen which acts as a template for on demand and (new) scheduled scans.

– Improved: PUP detection in installers.

– Improved: Program start-up performance.

– Improved: Integration with Windows Security Center.

– Improved: Minor improvements related to permissions.

– Improved: Faster loading of the Behavior Blocker screen.

– Improved: Minor GUI improvements.

– Fixed: Issue where missed scheduled scans were not executed.