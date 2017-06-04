Emby for Android

Bringing all of your personal media together into one place has never been easier! Emby unites your personal videos, music, and photos and streams them to your devices.

Get the free, open source Emby Server at http://emby.media (required as part of your Emby install).

• Emby automatically converts your media on-the-fly to play on any device.

• Emby organizes your media into an elegant display with artwork, rich metadata and related content.

• Easily share your media with friends and family.

• Rich parental control and management features allow you to easily control access for your entire family.

• Stream your cloud-synced media (with installed cloud sync providers)

• Watch Live TV and manage your DVR (with installed live tv provider)

This app is free to browse your media collection and cast to other devices. Playback requires either a one-time in-app purchase, or an active Emby Premiere subscription. Other premium features such as sync require an Emby Premiere subscription. Prior to December 2014, this app was owned and sold by another developer. We are doing our best to automatically detect and honor your purchases made during that timeframe. If this does not work for you then please click the Restore Purchase button to open a support ticket with us and we’ll resolve the issue immediately.

What’s New

Update video pause behavior

Update play queue management

Improve touch handling of progress bar

