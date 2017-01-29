eM Client 7.0.27943

Your email client is probably one of your most used applications. There are many clients to choose from as well as the option of working online with any of a number of webmail services. As well as handling your emails, your client can be used to do much, much more – as proved by eM Client. This is an extremely well-feature tool that can be used to handle your emails, chats, contacts and calendars.

There are three different themes to choose from and when you have chosen a look for your client you then have the option of importing from your current client. If you have been previously using Outlook or Thunderbird, you can quickly importing any accounts you have setup to save having to do it from scratch.

eM Client can be used with many different types of email account, but it is particularly suited to use with Gmail. In quick setup mode, you need provide nothing more than your email address and password and, where possible, all of your details will be pulled in for you. If this does not work for any reason, you can configure Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail and other accounts by hand.

There’s also support for numerous chat protocols – Facebook chat, Google talk, Jabber and more – and online calendars. Of course, you can also use the application to manage your contacts.

There is also a pro version of the software available which includes a number of benefits. As well as offering VIP level support and the option to use it commercially, it also includes support for an unlimited number of accounts.

What’s new in v7 (see the changelog for more)?

– New modern interface with several new themes including Dark theme

– Conversation view

– Delayed sending

– Full GMail Labels support

– Messages rendered by Chromium instead of Internet Explorer

– Translation of incoming messages

– Better support for touch devices and high-res displays

– Vacation responder

– Support for internet calendars (including Facebook calendar)

– Customizable toolbars

– And much more