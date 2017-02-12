Elixir 2.42

Elixir 2 is a system information application with highly configurable widgets.

Features:

– open system screens from one place

– displays hardware information: battery, internal/external storage, cpu, memory, telephony, wifi, bluetooth, nfc, location, display, audio, airplane mode, camera, camcorder, input devices, usb

– displays software information: synchronization, accessibility, build, operating system, settings, configuration, clipboard, drm, environment variables, features, java, media effects, shared libraries

– change settings (brightness, screen timeout, …), do actions (mount/unmount sd, clear cache, start bluetooth discovery, …), turn things on/off (apn, wifi, bluetooth, auto-brightness, rotation, …)

– displays installed applications: code, data and cache size, network traffic; launch, uninstall, clear cache, move to sd, organize applications by labels, batch mode, enable/disable applications or components

– displays running and recent processes / services / tasks: pid, cpu usage, memory usage, total cpu, network traffic, view logs of a process, kill background processes, batch mode

– displays output of the top linux command

– shortcuts to widgets, application labels or Elixir screens

– statusbar icon can display values in different form

– can handle profiles: turn toggles, change settings, launch applications by one click

– displays sensor information, turn sensors on/off, microphone

– file browser

– generating and sending reports

– display/save/share logcat/dmesg logs

What’s New

Welcome the 100th release!

– 4 new icon packs by Ralf Gasper

– Data roaming toggle: can work on dual sim phones

– Displays OpenGL ES version at Software information / Configuration

– Fix: logcat and dmesg logs

– Fix: statusbar duplication on Android 7

– Other changes and fixes

