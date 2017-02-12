Elixir 2.42
12 February 2017 | 0
Download Links:
Our Rating: 4.5
|Date:
|12-02-2017
|Award:
|Editor’s choice
|License:
|Freeware
|Developer:
|Tamás Barta
|Operating Systems:
|Android
|File Size:
|8.70 MB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|Under a minute
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
Features:
– open system screens from one place
– displays hardware information: battery, internal/external storage, cpu, memory, telephony, wifi, bluetooth, nfc, location, display, audio, airplane mode, camera, camcorder, input devices, usb
– displays software information: synchronization, accessibility, build, operating system, settings, configuration, clipboard, drm, environment variables, features, java, media effects, shared libraries
– change settings (brightness, screen timeout, …), do actions (mount/unmount sd, clear cache, start bluetooth discovery, …), turn things on/off (apn, wifi, bluetooth, auto-brightness, rotation, …)
– displays installed applications: code, data and cache size, network traffic; launch, uninstall, clear cache, move to sd, organize applications by labels, batch mode, enable/disable applications or components
– displays running and recent processes / services / tasks: pid, cpu usage, memory usage, total cpu, network traffic, view logs of a process, kill background processes, batch mode
– displays output of the top linux command
– shortcuts to widgets, application labels or Elixir screens
– statusbar icon can display values in different form
– can handle profiles: turn toggles, change settings, launch applications by one click
– displays sensor information, turn sensors on/off, microphone
– file browser
– generating and sending reports
– display/save/share logcat/dmesg logs
What’s New
Welcome the 100th release!
– 4 new icon packs by Ralf Gasper
– Data roaming toggle: can work on dual sim phones
– Displays OpenGL ES version at Software information / Configuration
– Fix: logcat and dmesg logs
– Fix: statusbar duplication on Android 7
– Other changes and fixes
Subscribers 135
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers