Elixir 2.42

12 February 2017

Our Rating: 4.5
Date: 12-02-2017
Award: Editor’s choice
License: Freeware
Developer: Tamás Barta

Elixir 2 is a system information application with highly configurable widgets.

Features:

– open system screens from one place
– displays hardware information: battery, internal/external storage, cpu, memory, telephony, wifi, bluetooth, nfc, location, display, audio, airplane mode, camera, camcorder, input devices, usb
– displays software information: synchronization, accessibility, build, operating system, settings, configuration, clipboard, drm, environment variables, features, java, media effects, shared libraries
– change settings (brightness, screen timeout, …), do actions (mount/unmount sd, clear cache, start bluetooth discovery, …), turn things on/off (apn, wifi, bluetooth, auto-brightness, rotation, …)
– displays installed applications: code, data and cache size, network traffic; launch, uninstall, clear cache, move to sd, organize applications by labels, batch mode, enable/disable applications or components
– displays running and recent processes / services / tasks: pid, cpu usage, memory usage, total cpu, network traffic, view logs of a process, kill background processes, batch mode
– displays output of the top linux command
– shortcuts to widgets, application labels or Elixir screens
– statusbar icon can display values in different form
– can handle profiles: turn toggles, change settings, launch applications by one click
– displays sensor information, turn sensors on/off, microphone
– file browser
– generating and sending reports
– display/save/share logcat/dmesg logs

What’s New
Welcome the 100th release!
– 4 new icon packs by Ralf Gasper
– Data roaming toggle: can work on dual sim phones
– Displays OpenGL ES version at Software information / Configuration
– Fix: logcat and dmesg logs
– Fix: statusbar duplication on Android 7
– Other changes and fixes
 

