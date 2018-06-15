Eirgrid named new commercial partner for Ulysses scheme

International energy researchers to get €5,000 in supports

EirGrid will partner with French-based Réseau de Transport d’Électricité to support suitably aligned research projects in the area of renewable energies and smart grids. Eirgrid is one of three new commercial partners for the Ulysses funding scheme, which is designed to support collaborations between Irish- and French-based researchers across all disciplines.

The scheme offers grants of up to €5,000 to support visits linked to mutual research projects.

Also announced, The Health Research Board will partner with Inserm, the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, to support research projects focusing on patient-oriented research, population health or health services research.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland and ADEME, the French Environment and Energy Management Agency, will also provide support to research projects exploring topics relating to climate change.

Director of the Irish Research Council, Peter Brown, said: “The addition of our new strategic partners will add greatly to the success of the programme. Researchers at different career stages will be given the opportunity to collaborate on important topics that will contribute to new knowledge and innovation in our societies.

“Now in its 21st year, this scheme has given over 600 Irish- and French-based researchers the opportunity to foster new collaborations and establish lasting professional networks of researchers and institutes.”

H.E. Stéphane Crouzat, Ambassador of France to Ireland commented: ““It is the first instance in the world that a Hubert Curien partnership, to which Ulysses belongs, benefits from additional funding through industry operators, such as the Irish energy network operator EirGrid and its French counterpart, Réseau de Transport d’Électricité. It is also very significant that several agencies have decided to take part in this programme.”

Aidan Skelly, interim CEO, EirGrid, said: “As co-developer of the proposed Celtic Interconnector, linking the electricity grids of France and Ireland, it is entirely fitting that EirGrid supports this Irish-French research initiative.”

TechCentral Reporters