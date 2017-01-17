Eir Business opens IoT store

New service enabling businesses to leverage IoT technologies globally Print Print Pro

Eir Business has launched an online IoT managed connectivity service with global coverage. eir IoT Connect provides the ability to offer single SIM IoT connections quickly to enterprises, and rapidly scale these to thousands of connections as required.

The eir IoT Connect is built on an Asavie PassBridge IoT connectivity platform, and offers a self-service online store enabling global users to set up and manage cellular connectivity for IoT devices. It provides organisations with cellular mobile connectivity (including global roaming), offering an online self-service portal to manage IoT assets inside a secure private network. The PassBridge platform enables telecom providers to deliver highly scalable and secure SIM-based M2M connectivity solutions to global customers.

According to eir Business, its IoT Connect offers all organisations the opportunity to prototype, build and deploy connected IoT devices quickly and securely with immediate connection to the service. The immediate, worldwide connection allows organisations anywhere to accelerate IoT innovation reducing time to revenue and smashing sales cycle delays. With no restrictions on the minimum number of connections the service is available to any business regardless of size offering significant opportunities for scalability and flexibility. Transparent pricing offers organisations full visibility of costs with the ability to set data consumption limits, as well as full reporting capabilities.

The new service enables organisations to create, control and manage their private network static IP address, set data usage policies, as well as regional usage restrictions, all fully integrated with flexible SIM life-cycle management, which offers organisations unprecedented levels of control. From a security perspective, eir says that IoT Connect offers users a private APN, which is invisible to the public Internet, delivering real-time alerts of usage patterns, as well as the ability to recognise unusual activity, and provide notifications of breaches in usage policies.

“Eir IoT Connect is the latest innovative technology solution that eir Business is bringing to market and we are already seeing the huge benefits that it can bring to businesses,” said Bill Archer, managing director, eir Business. “Together with Asavie, we are committed to ensuring our customers can access all the benefits of the Internet of Things. Our online store offers customers immediate deployment, scalability and control of IoT projects. The reliability, security and reach of the eir network, together with our analytic tools, make it easier than ever for our customers to benefit from advances in IoT deployments, as well as gaining the intelligence needed to drive business decisions.”

“We are delighted to partner with eir Business to deliver its IoT Connectivity management solution,” said Ralph Shaw, CEO, Asavie. “IoT Connect is built on our secure connectivity platform to enable global enterprise of all sizes to immediately deploy and scale their IoT projects. By securely managing their connection to the Internet and eliminating the typical delays in deployment and revenue generation, enterprises can immediately benefit from the IoT economy.”

TechCentral Reporters