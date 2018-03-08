Eight tech firms announce significant hiring plans for Dublin

IDA client companies promise 230 jobs in capital expansion Print Print Trade

Eight international tech firms have announced plans to create a total of 231 jobs in Dublin. The investments are supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

The new jobs will be spread across the technology and business service sectors with a range of activities such as sales & marketing, software services, and tech support.

Affirma Consulting will make 50 jobs available at its Dublin office by 2020.

SentryOne is opening its first international office, with plans for 50 employees in sales, engineering, R&D, product management and customer support by the end of 2021.

Sojern announced the continued expansion of its European headquarters in Dublin for its RevDirect offering, with plans to more than double in size by 2020 growing to a team of 56 with the creation of 36 new jobs.

ADvendio, the cloud-based advertising sales and booking software solution, has established its sales & marketing hub in Dublin, creating 20 jobs across sales, marketing and professional services over three years.

Enfusion, a provider of innovative, cloud-based investment management software, outsourced fund services and a data warehouse, is adding 20 fund accounting and hedge fund professionals to its Dublin team by 2020.

SAP consultant Krypt is to establish its European headquarters in Dublin, taking on 20 people in operations, and sales & marketing, and more.

Lifesize, a global innovator of video conferencing technology, announced plans to employ up to 20 people over three years in sales, business development and customer success.

Vivino, the world’s most downloaded wine app and largest wine marketplace which began operations in Ireland in early 2017 will add 10 jobs in 2018 in customer experience, sales and operations.

Welcoming the announcements, Martin Shanahan CEO, IDA Ireland, said: “IDA Ireland’s high growth businesses represent an increasingly important part of Ireland’s high tech business ecosystem. Ireland remains a compelling location for early stage start-up companies to service a growing customer base in Europe.”

TechCentral Reporters