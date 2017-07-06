Effective Software launches Engage App workplace monitor

Software developer to create 12 new jobs on back of continued UK, Ireland growth Print Print Life

Effective Software has released Engage App, a safety solution app for iOS and Android that can be used in workplaces across Ireland and the UK.

The app allows users to share location, images, and retrieves data surrounding areas that are a potential threat to employees using Effective’s software platform. It is meant to serve companies across industry lines, anywhere from manufacturing, logistics, education, engineering, and more. Additionally, the app will help companies avoid sanctions in the event of an employee injury.

Effective Software founder and CEO Darragh Geoghegan said: “We’re aiming for a simple experience where an employee can spot a hazard, report an incident and create an action in an instant capturing basic detail including photos, location, and report it, with a minimum of fuss and clicks.”

Effective Software expects to expand its client base with a target of 150% growth in 2017, and plans to hire 12 employees before in customer service, software development, and sales & marketing.

TechCentral Reporters