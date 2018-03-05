Edwards Lifesciences invests €80m in Midwest operation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has committed €80 million to establish a base in the Midwest to manufacture delivery components for its transcatheter heart valve therapies. The project is supported by the government through IDA Ireland.

This new addition to Edwards’ global supply network, which includes a similar existing facility in the US, will be configured to support the manufacturing of therapies that enable minimally invasive procedures on patients’ aortic, mitral and tricuspid valves, where open heart surgery would previously have been the norm.

The company plans to hire 60 people in production, engineering and professional management at the Shannon Free Zone. A purpose-built manufacturing facility is due for completion in 2020, which will employ 600.

“The addition of a manufacturing location in Ireland is an element of Edwards’ global supply strategy to support future growth and reliability of supply, and continues the growth in employment Edwards has experienced both in the United States and around the world,” said Joe Nuzzolese, Edwards’ corporate vice president, global supply chain.

“Choosing this location included many considerations, but an important one is a talented workforce with experience in medical technology. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the local community through engagement and philanthropic support, and providing educational and professional opportunities for our employees. We are excited to welcome these new associates into Edwards, with the shared goal of serving more patients around the world by delivering high quality life-saving technologies.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said: “This announcement by Edwards Lifesciences that it is establishing a new manufacturing facility in the Midwest is terrific news for the region and for Ireland. The company’s arrival further enhances Ireland’s reputation as a preferred location for leading companies in the lifesciences sector. Winning investment for regional locations is a key focus for IDA Ireland and this project is an excellent one to secure for this region.”

Hiring is expected to begin in June.

