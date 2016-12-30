EditBone 12.12.0

A powerful programmer's editor

Mike Williams

License: Open Source
Developer: Lasse Rautiainen

EditBone is a Notepad replacement which is oriented heavily towards programmers.

Click File > Open, for instance, and you’re not just presented with basic file types, like TXT. Instead, there’s direct support for all kinds of code: AWK scripts, C/ C#/ C++ files, COBOL, Fortran, HTML, JAVA, BAT/ CMD, Perl, PHP, XML and more, with syntax highlighting for over 50 languages and scripts in total.

The core editing functions aren’t quite as advanced as some of the leading Notepad replacements. There’s no “multiple clipboard” support, for instance, no “code snippets” window. But there’s still more than enough to boost your productivity: sorting, full indentation control, white space removal, bookmarks, powerful search tools with regular expression support, and more.

We found some unexpected extras, too. The Print option can display your code with line numbers added (or not), for instance. There’s a useful file compare tool, and a Unicode character map. Overall EditBone feels much more like a coherent development environment than the usual Notepad replacement, and so if you’ve been unimpressed by other editors than the program may be worth a look.

What’s new in 12.12.0 (see changelog for more info)?

– Added random sort
– Fixed code folding
– Fixed guide lines painting
– Fixed file tree editing
– Fixed word wrap
– Updated language files

One Response to EditBone 12.12.0

  1. Mickey White says:
    December 21, 2016 at 2:08 pm

    Still no COBOL highlight

