EcoStruxure Control Advisor brings Big Data to IIoT

Schneider Electric enables smart control and analytics for plant performance and control optimisation Print Print Pro

Schneider Electric has updated its EcoStruxure Control Advisor software to include new enterprise-wide industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) plant performance and control optimisation software, through its PES and Foxboro Evo process automation systems and Foxboro I/A Series distributed control system.

Leveraging Expertune PlantTriage technology, EcoStruxure Control Advisor, the native smart decision-support tool, provides plant personnel with real-time operating data and predictive analytics capabilities, allowing them to monitor and adjust every control loop across multiple plants and global sites 24/7. The software allows users to optimise the real-time efficiency of the process throughout the plant lifecycle and to contribute directly to improved business performance.

Process efficiency

“Strengthening the efficiency of the process in real time has a tremendous, positive impact on the entirety of the operation and business, and it puts customers on the path toward controlling other critical business variables, like safety, reliability and even profitability, in real time sooner,” said Martin Walder, vice president, Industry, Schneider Electric. “Control Advisor continuously monitors plant performance and identifies potential issues in real time, before they occur. The information it provides empowers the workforce to be more actively involved and responsible for the success of the business. In short, Control Advisor is a great example of how Schneider Electric can apply its IIoT expertise and technology at every level, especially when it comes to Big Data, predictive analytics and other emerging technology, to help our customers drive operational profitability improvements, safely.”

As it is more tightly integrated with PES, Foxboro Evo and I/A Series process automation and control systems, Schneider says that Control Advisor gives users better opportunities to improve business performance. The easy-to-use tool that works natively across a broad spectrum of industrial applications without substantial capital investments extracts more value from existing investments by bringing plant operations closer to set point, minimising out-of-spec production and identifying predictive maintenance indicators. Improving the performance of each control loop not only restores stability to the operation, the maker says it can drive up to a 2% increase in energy savings and up to a 10% increase in production capacity. In addition to its ability to drive energy savings and production efficiencies, it is proven to enhance safety, optimise maintenance, lower operating costs, increase product quality and reduce emissions, among many other things.

Connected tech

Control Advisor builds on Schneider Electric’s history in connected technology, closed-loop control and performance optimisation across the entire manufacturing operation, according to Chris Lyden, senior vice president of strategy, Schneider Electric’s Process Automation business.

“In a world of diminishing domain expertise, today’s industrial workforce is expected to be more critically involved in the business. Control Advisor, with its easy-to-use analytics, helps them convert valuable raw data into actionable information so they can make better business decisions in real time. It is a powerful IIoT platform that empowers plant personnel to advance from controlling the efficiency of the process, which was their traditional role, to improving the overall performance of the business, including improvements to plant safety, reliability and, especially, profitability in real time. That is the true promise of IIoT, and the first step toward realising the future of automation,” said Lyden.

TechCentral Reporters