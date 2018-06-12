Ebecs announces 100 jobs for Ireland

Microsoft gold partner expands reach with IDA support

Ebecs, a DXC Technology Company and award-winning Microsoft gold partner, is to add 100 jobs at its Irish office.

This new investment is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

These jobs are spread across Microsoft certified professionals and both their graduate and return to work programmes.

“Ebecs has been excited by the capabilities of our existing staff in Ireland and the digital transformation that it has provided to our customers. We are now looking to accelerate the hiring of additional talent from Ireland. We feel the ability for our staff to work from home, or anywhere within Ireland provides staff with a unique work/life balance,” said James Finnegan, Ebecs Ireland country manager.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Increasingly some of the world’s best-known brands are moving towards the innovative remote working business model. Today’s announcement by Ebecs represents a fantastic opportunity for individuals to work from home in regional locations and enjoy a better work/life balance.”

TechCentral Reporters