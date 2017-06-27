EaseUS Todo PCTrans Free 9.6

EaseUS Todo PCTrans Free is a simple wizard-based tool to help you transfer data from an old PC to a new one.

To use the program you must be able to connect both systems to the same network (wired or wireless). They should both be running Windows XP or later. And the new system should have the same or a later version of Windows, and enough hard drive space to handle whatever you throw at it.

Once this is set up, everything else is relatively straightforward. Install Todo PCTrans Free on your old and new computers; tell the program which PC is the source, and which is the destination, and select the files you’d like to transfer.

There’s an option to remap your drives, too, so for example a C:Backups folder could be transferred to D:Backups on the new PC (very useful if you’re storing your data on a separate SSD file).

Please note that the free build only transfers data and 2 applications. If that’s a problem, upgrade to Todo PCTrans Pro (yours for $39.95) and you’ll be able to transfer your remaining applications and settings as well.

What’s new in 9.6?

Transfer data and applications to other partitions on your local PCs

More thoughtful UI design makes your migration easy and clear.

Cover more popular programs and newly support FranÃ§ais now