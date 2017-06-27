EaseUS Todo PCTrans Free 9.6

Migrate your data to a new PC

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

27 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 2.5
Date: 27-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: EASEUS

EaseUS Todo PCTrans Free is a simple wizard-based tool to help you transfer data from an old PC to a new one.

To use the program you must be able to connect both systems to the same network (wired or wireless). They should both be running Windows XP or later. And the new system should have the same or a later version of Windows, and enough hard drive space to handle whatever you throw at it.

Once this is set up, everything else is relatively straightforward. Install Todo PCTrans Free on your old and new computers; tell the program which PC is the source, and which is the destination, and select the files you’d like to transfer.

There’s an option to remap your drives, too, so for example a C:Backups folder could be transferred to D:Backups on the new PC (very useful if you’re storing your data on a separate SSD file).

Please note that the free build only transfers data and 2 applications. If that’s a problem, upgrade to Todo PCTrans Pro (yours for $39.95) and you’ll be able to transfer your remaining applications and settings as well.

What’s new in 9.6?

Transfer data and applications to other partitions on your local PCs
More thoughtful UI design makes your migration easy and clear.
Cover more popular programs and newly support FranÃ§ais now

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you ever upgraded your smartphone purely to catch up with new tech?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel