EaseUS Partition Master Professional 11.10

img3File.png

An advanced partitioning tool that places you firmly in control of your hard drives

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

21 February 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Bob Thornton

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 21-02-2017
Award: None
License: Trial Software
Developer: EASEUS

Partitioning tools have come a very long since the days of complicated command line utilities and EASEUS Partition Master is one of the most advanced programs available. The software can be used to resize, move, split and merge partitions without the risk of losing data. A data copying wizard is on hand to help out with the task of copying data from one partition to another, one drive to another or creating drive backups.

Should you ever suffer from serious hard drive problems, the program can also be used to recover data. Even if your drive has been formatted, or you have suffered a virus attack, a recovery wizard can be used to salvage data from your disk.

Partition Master can be run from CD, providing access to partitioning and recovery tools even if Windows cannot be started. Support for dynamic disks opens up the number of uses for the program and support for 64-bit versions of Windows makes it ideal for business and enterprise environments.

What’s new in v11.10 (see the history for more)?

– Optimize the activation mechanism to reduce activation failure.
– Modify the digital signature of the driver files for windows 10. 
– Improve the 4K alignment function.
– Bug Fixed: Drive letters changed after resized in Windows 10. 
– Bug Fixed: Crash issue caused by .ini file analysis failure.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Are secondary schools capable of delivering computer science as a Leaving Cert course?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel