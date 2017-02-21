EaseUS Partition Master Professional 11.10

Partitioning tools have come a very long since the days of complicated command line utilities and EASEUS Partition Master is one of the most advanced programs available. The software can be used to resize, move, split and merge partitions without the risk of losing data. A data copying wizard is on hand to help out with the task of copying data from one partition to another, one drive to another or creating drive backups.

Should you ever suffer from serious hard drive problems, the program can also be used to recover data. Even if your drive has been formatted, or you have suffered a virus attack, a recovery wizard can be used to salvage data from your disk.

Partition Master can be run from CD, providing access to partitioning and recovery tools even if Windows cannot be started. Support for dynamic disks opens up the number of uses for the program and support for 64-bit versions of Windows makes it ideal for business and enterprise environments.

What’s new in v11.10 (see the history for more)?

– Optimize the activation mechanism to reduce activation failure.

– Modify the digital signature of the driver files for windows 10.

– Improve the 4K alignment function.

– Bug Fixed: Drive letters changed after resized in Windows 10.

– Bug Fixed: Crash issue caused by .ini file analysis failure.