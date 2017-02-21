EaseUS Partition Master Free 11.10

With hard drive now larger than ever, it makes sense to use partitions to divide them up. This makes it much easier to organise documents and files on different drives, but also makes it easier to reinstall Windows without the need to create a new backup of data. Partitioning is also useful if you intend to install more than one operating system on the same computer. The tools needed to split up a hard drive into multiple partitions generally fall into one of two camps – expensive or difficult to use.

EASEUS Partition Master is different. It is available free of charge and features a graphic user interface that makes it easy to work with partitions. Using the program it is possible to resize, create, delete, move, merge and split partitions with ease. Most importantly, partitioning tasks can be performed without the need to format your hard drive and without the risk of data loss.

Compatible with all 32-bit versions of Windows, EASEUS Partition Master can also be used to copy data from one drive to another or even between partitions of different sizes. Partitioning has traditionally be regarded as something with should only be undertaken by experienced computer users, but by working with this simple tool the option is available to everyone.

What’s new in v11.10 (see history for more)?

– Optimize the activation mechanism to reduce activation failure.

– Modify the digital signature of the driver files for windows 10.

– Improve the 4K alignment function.

– Bug Fixed: Drive letters changed after resized in Windows 10.

– Bug Fixed: Crash issue caused by .ini file analysis failure.