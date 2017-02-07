EASEUS Data Recovery Wizard Free 11.0

EASEUS Data Recovery Wizard is a professional data recovery tool with an unusually lengthy feature list.

The program is able to restore accidentally deleted files on an otherwise working system, for instance. But it can also work with drives that are no longer recognised, perhaps because they’ve been accidentally formatted. And if you’ve accidentally deleted a partition, don’t panic – EASEUS Data Recovery Wizard can restore that, too.

Some recovery types include the ability to create a disk image, a copy of your corrupted drive. You’re then able to work with the image, rather than the original drive, which means there’s no chance of accidentally corrupting your valuable data if you make a mistake.

Once EASEUS Data Recovery Wizard has located your files it’ll display them using their full file names (even if the drive has been deleted). If the list is lengthy, you can search by name to find whatever you need, or double-click to check that you’ve got the right file (plain text, hex and image file viewers are available).

And EASEUS Data Recovery Wizard will work in just about every disaster recovery situation. It runs on any version of Windows from 2000 upwards; supports FAT12, FAT16, FAT32, NTFS and EXT2/EXT3 file systems; recovers data from hard drives, USB storage, memory cards and more; and works with both basic and dynamic disks.

The catch? EASEUS Data Recovery Wizard can only recover a maximum of 2GB of data, after that you’ll have to upgrade to the commercial version. Still, if you’ve only lost one or two files then that may be enough. And if it’s not, you’ll at least be able to confirm that the program can see your lost data before you pay for a full licence.

What’s new in v11 (see changelog for more)?

– Totally new interface with simple steps to recovery data.

– Improve the scanning process to find data more efficiently.

– Optimize the filter function after scanning for easily recovery.

– Newly support Turkish and Arabic.