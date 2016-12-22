EagleGet 2.0.4.19

EagleGet is a free download manager which makes it easy to grab web videos and other content.

This kind of tool is notorious for including adware and assorted similar extras, but at the moment at least, EagleGet installs all on its own. It integrates with IE, Chrome and Firefox, intercepting all the regular download links you click on. And the authors claim EagleGet’s multithreaded technology can accelerate downloads by up to 6 times, as well as helping you resume a broken download if for some reason the connection is lost.

The program can also help you download videos from all the main sites (YouTube, Facebook, Dailymotion, Vimeo and so on). Just locate and launch a clip of interest, hover your mouse cursor over it, click the tiny Download button that appears and EagleGet will grab a copy for you.

Maybe you’re at a web gallery, or some other page where you want to download a lot of content? Right-click an empty part of the page, click “Download all links with EagleGet” and the program will appear with a full list of links. This will probably include some content you don’t need, but if you enter a search keyword – MP3, say – then you’ll see only links which match, and you’ll be able to download them all with a click.

EagleGet monitors the clipboard, too, so if you simply copy a download link there, it’ll pop up and offer to grab that particular file for you.

And this final version seems to fix the issues we’d notice with the previous betas. So if you hover your mouse cursor over a YouTube video, for instance, a menu now appears showing every format and quality setting available, giving you complete control over what you’re downloading.

What’s new in 2.0.4.19?

– Fixed download can not resume on auto-merged media files.

– Fixed the problem that extensions can not catch downloads on certain websites.

– Added one-click video definition selection in playlist.

– Enhanced the download speed.

– Fixed other minor problems.