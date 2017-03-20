€25m investment plan to see eShopWorld create 250 jobs

E-commerce solution provider to employ 400 by 2019 Print Print Trade

EShopWorld is to create up to 250 jobs over the next three years as part of a €25 million investment. The new hires will bring the company headcount to almost 400 staff by 2019.

EShopWorld provides bespoke ecommerce solutions to clothing and sportswear brands to grow internationally while delivering a localised online shopping experience. Its continuing growth is supported by a scalable proprietary platform and fulfilment network that provides end-to-end checkout solutions, sales, customer service, and shipping and returns management to customers in over 200 countries.

The company was launched in Dublin in 2010 by founder and CEO Tommy Kelly. It has grown from a team of just six staff to 150 today with a presence in Dublin, Newry, the US, Singapore and the Netherlands. In 2016 eShopWorld was named Ireland’s fastest growing tech company in the Deloitte Fast 50 (for the second year in a row) having quadrupled its revenues to €211 million since 2015. It also took home for award for vertical market specialist of the year at the Tech Excellence Awards.

“Premium brands see our technology platform as a key pillar for growth and establishing long term sustainable relationships with brand loyal customers,” said Kelly. “This is a really important investment for eShopWorld and one that will further our capability to optimise our technology, driving growth through existing and new revenue streams.”

TechCentral Reporters