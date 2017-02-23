Dynamic Theme 1.1.5.0

img3File.png

Use Bing/ Spotlight images on the desktop

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

23 February 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.5
Date: 23-02-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Christophe Lavalle

Dynamic theme is a free Windows 10 app which enables using Bing or Windows Spotlight images as desktop wallpaper, on the Windows Lock Screen, and more.

A familiar interface looks much like any other Windows 10 settings page. A left-hand sidebar lists the main function areas – “Background”, “Lock screen”, “Daily Bing image”, “Daily Windows Spotlight image” – and clicking any of these displays related options.

Selecting “Background”, for instance, enables setting your desktop wallpaper to the latest Bing or Windows Spotlight image (it updates automatically); a single Bing or Spotlight image (it stays on that picture until you decide otherwise); any single image on your PC, or a slideshow of images from your PC.

The “Lock Screen” area gives you precisely the same choices for your lock screen.

The program can collect Bing and Windows Spotlight images, save them locally, display a preview when new images arrive, even use the latest image as the dynamic tile of an application.

Not interested in some of these features? No problem, they’re all turned off by default. You could use the app just to set your background, or click Bing images, if you like, or you could enable absolutely everything: it’s your call.

Changelog

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Would you trust a drone to deliver your post?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel