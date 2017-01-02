DVDStyler v3.0.3

DVDStyler is a powerful authoring tool that makes it quick and easy to create video DVDs from just about any media files.

The program supports all the major video formats, for instance, and quite a few of the minor ones, too: ASF, AVI, DV, FLV, M2P, MKV, MOV, MP4, MPG, OGG, VOB, WMV, and more. You can also include audio files, or images if you’d like to create a DVD slideshow. Just drag and drop the files you need onto DVDStyler and it’ll add them to your project.

If you’re in a hurry then there’s very little else to do. Choose a menu template, select a background you like from the selection on offer, click File > Burn DVD > Start and DVDStyler will go to work. Multi-core CPU support means your videos are encoded at high speed, and it’ll have your discs burned more quickly than much of the competition.

The real fun with DVDStyler comes when you take the time to design your own menus, though. Not only can you add your choice of background, but you drag the existing buttons around, add new buttons, rotate and resize them, and get them to perform whatever action you need.

DVDStyler 3.0.3 changes include (full changelog):

– disabled copy option for non-MPEG2 video streams

– added parameter “-pix_fmt yuv420p” to transcoder

– fixed displaying first video frame in frame button

– changed transcoding caching to allow put multiple equal video files on DVD (e.g. with different cut points)

– added support of EXIF metadata in slideshow

– added CBR option for menu and slideshow enoding settings (disabled by default)

– added Bulgarian translation (thanks to Ivan Dobrev)

– win32/win64: updated Manolito’s VBR plug-in