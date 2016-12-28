dupeKill 0.6

Quickly find duplicate files

28 December 2016 | 0

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 28-12-2016
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: cresstone

DupeKill is a tiny (149KB exe) portable tool which quickly finds and helps you eliminate duplicate files.

The program gives you absolutely no search settings. You can’t tell it to use file names (or not), to ignore files above or below specific sizes, or anything else. All you’re able to do is specify a starting folder and whether you’d like to search subfolders, too.

On the plus side, dupeKill uses a smart file hashing technique to speed up its searches (it hashes small samples taken from the file and compares those first). We found this improved performance by around 25% on our test system, and if your files are very large it could save even more.

The program also tries to intelligently choose which of the files you’d like to keep, based on the file name. Some of this is fairly obvious, so for example the program assumes files with “copy of” or “.1.” in the name are likely to be copies you can throw away. But the program is smart enough to realise that longer file names can be more descriptive, such as preferring “Lake Pictures.jpg” to “lkePic.jpg”.

The Settings dialog has one or two more small surprises, including the ability to add a scanning option to Explorer’s folder right-click menu, and to change the default Remove action from “Delete” to “Create Symbolic Link”.

