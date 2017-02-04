dupeGuru 4.0.3

DupeGuru is a powerful tool to detect and help you delete duplicate files which might be wasting valuable hard drive space.

It’s very easy to get started. Simply launch dupeGuru, choose a folder (or drive), click Scan and the program will begin to check your location – and all its subfolders – for duplicates. Inevitably this can take a few minutes as there’s a lot to do, but dupeGuru is still relatively quick for this kind of tool, and is able to identify duplicates even if they don’t have the same file name.

When the process is complete, a simple report shows you any duplicates which have been uncovered. You can sort this by name, folder or file size to get a quick overview of the situation. And there are various configuration options to extend the report further. Clicking Columns > Kind, say, adds a file type column, and clicking that column header then allows you to (for instance) group all PDF files together.

As you browse the report, so you’re able to select particular duplicates you’d like to process. And dupeGuru can then carry out a host of options on those files: you can send them to the Recycle Bin, copy or move them somewhere, remove them from the results list, add them to an Ignore List (so they won’t be listed as duplicates in future), and more.

For the most part this all works very well, but as with all similar tools, you do need to use dupeGuru with care. Some duplicates are entirely necessary and normal, and removing them may cause very serious problems, so don’t delete anything unless you’re entirely sure it’s safe.

v4.0.3 (Changelog)

Add new picture cache backend: shelve

Make shelve picture cache backend the active one on MacOS to fix #394 more elegantly. [cocoa]

Remove Sparkle (auto-updates) due to technical limitations. [cocoa]