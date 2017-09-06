Dunraven signals demand for narrowband with VT

VT, the Sigfox operator in Ireland, has signed a deal valued at more than €1 million with Dunraven Systems, a provider of fuel tank monitors.

Under the deal VT will provide 250,000 global Sigfox subscriptions to Dunraven – equal to about 35% of the total number of cellular machine-to-machine (M2M) subscriptions live in Ireland on Vodafone, Three or eir networks.

Sigfox is an ultra narrowband internet of things network operating in more than 30 countries. The technology provides a low-cost, low-power option for connecting simple devices directly to the cloud. VT’s Sigfox network currently covers 96% of Ireland.

Dundalk-based Dunraven Systems is best known for its market-leading range of ultrasonic liquid level sensors, which have a variety of uses, including the monitoring fuel tanks in various fields like home heating oil. Previously, most of these devices could only communicate locally within a certain range of the tanks themselves, requiring a transmitter on the tank and a receiver display nearby. The user then monitored the screen and called for a refill when they saw the tank running low.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance and future proof our products, and indeed the experience we provide to our customers,” said said Michael McCaughley, business manager, Dunraven.

“Having accessed the IoT space it became quickly apparent that adding Sigfox was the obvious choice, both financially and technology wise. Innovation has been the catalyst to our success and the addition of the Sigfox solution to the range will certainly significantly contribute to our business expansion moving forward.”

VT CEO Mark Bannon said: “Having worked with Dunraven over the last 12 months, we are delighted to be able to provide their global Sigfox connectivity needs, allowing them to not only reduce their cost base substantially in terms of both hardware and connectivity costs, but offer new services and business models thanks to the power of Sigfox. Considering there are over 750,000 home heating tanks in Ireland alone, we are looking forward to the day when oil replenishment is totally automated thanks to the power of Sigfox and the reliability of Dunraven.”

