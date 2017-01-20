Dublin Tech Summit sets out its stall

Seven stages addressing major themes in technology with a stellar cast of speakers

The Dublin Tech Summit has announced its line-up for the event to take place at the Convention Centre Dublin on 15 and 16 of February.

Across seven stages that will each address a key them in technology, speakers and panels will engage what is expected to be an audience of around 10,000 from across the globe over two days.

The seven themed stages are:

Prism (Creativity)

Business & Marketing

Internet of Things

FinTech

MedTech

Fashion

Innovation

Among the keynote speakers are Gary Vaynerchuk, entrepreneur and angel investor, Matthew Luhn, story veteran for Pixar, Jimmy Chamberlin, co-founder and drummer with Smashing Pumpkins, Maria Martinez, president, Global Customer Success, Salesforce, Bruce Daisley, EMEA VP, Twitter, Chris Fabian, senior advisor on Innovation, UNICEF, and the life-size robot, RoboThespian.

Irish voices

While there is an extensive range of speakers and panellists, there are plenty of Irish voices too, such as Louise Phelan, VP of Global Operations for PayPal, David Moloney, founder and CTO of Movidius and Diarmuid Russell head of International, Glassdoor.

“We’ve brought together thought-leaders to speak on the biggest trends in technology across the board: consumer data, cyber security, artificial intelligence, technological advances in medicine, digital currency, the crossroads of fashion and technology” said Noelle O’Reilly, CEO, Dublin Tech Summit. “Every person and business is affected by technology and innovation — we wanted to acknowledge that with our line-up.”

Some of the sessions of note include Louise Phelan’s on the future of money. Phelan will discuss how the move to mobile is one of the latest major global trends in the ever- changing technology industry. This development has required an enormous amount of innovation and further advancements will be required as it shapes the future of money.

Tech pros

For the tech pro, there is also Meagen Eisenberg’s, CMO, MongoDB, session entitled “Open Source Eating The Software World And The Digital Transformation Necessary To Market IT”. Eisenberg will discuss how open source has become a common phrase throughout the tech world in the past few years but that does not imply that it is fully understood. Open source projects require a specific business model to be sustainable to become part of the digital transformation which is impacting the way software is marketed and sold.

A panel of experts from AliExpress, Corvil and Akamai will discuss utilising the power of Big Data, but with increased privacy control and cybersecurity, companies could face big problems. These thought leaders will discuss and debate how they have leveraged big data power and used it to increase visibility and revenue.

For a full listing of speakers, panels and the event agenda go to dublintechsummit.com

TechCentral Reporters