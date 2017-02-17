Dublin Tech Summit report

Walking the floor at the Capital's latest tech gathering Print Print Radio

This week Niall reports from the Dublin Tech Summit, which took place at the Convention Centre on 15-16 February.

Has Dublin reached ‘peak tech’? What does Big Data and AI have to do with fashion? How does an establish magazine survive digital transformation? How can apps change the way we look at recruitment?

We get answers from event CEO Noelle O’Reilly; Fashion One Group CEO Iva Mirbach; SVP and publisher of The Atlantic Hayley Romer; and Indeed president Chris Hyams.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us in iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Show notes:

Dublin Tech Summit website