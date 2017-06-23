Dublin SMEs get nod for Phase 1 Horizon funding

Three research-based companies get €50,000 support each

Three Dublin SMEs have won EU grants of €50,000 each under Phase 1 of Horizon, Europe’s Research Fund.

The three winners are: Businesspoint Intelligent Solutions for its recruitment aid Allsorter.com; The Freebird Club, a peer-to-peer, social travel and homestay club for older adults; and Rapfast for EQ Supreme, a cost-effective, ultra-thin silage stretch wrap.

As well as cash support, the companies can also ask for up to three days of free business coaching.

If the project’s feasibility study shows that it could be developed into a successful product on the open market, the SME can apply for Phase 2 support with awards between €500,000 and €2.5 million.

Fifty Irish SMEs have been awarded Horizon 2020 SME Instrument Phase 1 funding since its launch in 2014, putting Ireland in 13th place overall. With a budget of €77 billion over seven years, Horizon 2020 is the biggest EU research and innovation programme and envisages record funding for SMEs.

The European Commission received 2,165 proposals by the cut-off date of 3 May for this funding round, from which 129 were selected for funding.

Most of the projects funded were in the areas of ICT (30), followed by transport (24) and low-carbon and efficient energy systems (15).

The next cut-off for Phase 1 applications is 6 September 2017.

TechCentral Reporters