SoftBank chooses Dublin test bed for smart city solution testing

Japanese-Irish collaboration looks for solutions to transport, environmental, security, problems

Japanese telco SoftBank has joined Dublin City Council’s smart city test bed at Grand Canal Dock. The partnership will explore solutions for better transportation management, managing environmental issues such as natural disasters, and citizen security and safety.

SoftBank’s key focus is on developing IoT business opportunities to expand its business domain and this is the first European IoT outreach for the company. The company, who already provides smart solutions for a number of local authorities in Japan, plans to roll out next generation of IoT solutions to address the current and future needs and challenges of Dublin and other cities, learning and adapting to scale globally.

The SoftBank team, led by vice president global business strategy division Hidebumi Kitahara, are in Dublin to finalise project details while also setting out their vision for global IoT and smart city expansion.

“The development of an innovative IoT platform is a key strategy for SoftBank and we are delighted to collaborate with Dublin, with its unique smart city test bed, supported by a cluster of technology companies and an open and collaborative approach from Dublin City Council.” said Mr Kitahara. “We want to deploy technologies that can make the lives of citizens and companies easier and more productive in a variety of ways.”

The Smart Dublin programme is a collaboration between Dublin City Council and the Connect centre for future networks based in TCD.

“Our smart city programme has gone from strength to strength with many of the world’s leading companies now collaborating with Dublin to deliver technologies that can transform city life. SoftBank has a great vision for the city of the future and we are proud to be the first city outside Japan to work with them to deliver solutions for our citizens and those across the globe,” said Owen Keegan, chief executive, Dublin City Council.

TechCentral Reporters