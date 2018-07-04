Dublin-based smart thermostat maker heads to New York for clean energy competition

Dublin-based smart thermostat maker Hub Controls, will be one of 20 finalists vying for a share of a $2.5 million prize fund at the 76West Clean Energy Competition.

The Competition – supported by The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) – is one of the largest in the world supporting and growing clean energy businesses and economic development.

The finalists were were chosen from a pool of 152 applicants based in more than a dozen countries and 27 US states. The Irish company is the only participant from Europe.

Hub Controls team members will visit New York and pitch to a panel of judges from 31 July-1 August, at Cornell University. The judges will then recommend the six final award winners with $1 million going to the overall winner.

“Going to New York and getting access the companies in NYSERDA’s network presents us with a fantastic opportunity to showcase our technology in the biggest clean tech market in the world,” said Ollie Hynes, CEO, Hub Controls (pictured).

“Additionally, it will allow us to establish the connections we need to fulfil our ambitions to expand to the US in the next 12-18 months.”

TechCentral Reporters