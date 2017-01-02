Dual Monitor Tools 2.5

Adding a second monitor to your computer is a great way to increase desktop real estate and massively increase productivity. Working with two screens is itself an excellent way to put your computer to better use, but Dual Monitor Tools is a collection of utilities that can be used to make your multi-monitor configuration even more useful.

There are five tools included – DisMon, Dual Launcher, DualSnap, Dual Wallpaper and Swap Screen. There is no installation involved with using Dual Monitor Tools, with each individual tool being provided as a standalone executable – this means that you can easily pick and choose which you would like to use.

Swap Screen is a tool that enables you to quickly move applications and windows from one monitor to another, and this can be achieved using the system tray icon or a keyboard shortcut. Dual Launcher can be used to configure individual applications so that they always open on a particular monitor in a position of your choice.

Dual Wallpaper enables you to choose between stretching a single image across two or more desktops, or to opt to use a separate background image on each. DisMon can be used to disable a particular monitor when certain programs are running – this can be useful when running games that are not compatible with dual monitor configurations. Finally, Dual Snap is a screen capture tool that can be used to capture the contents of your primary display, save it in a number of common formats and display the image on your second screen.