Dropbox and Google Cloud Partner for cross-platform integration

Working with Google Cloud, Dropbox plans to develop a series of cross-platform integrations Print Print Pro

Dropbox has announced a partnership with Google Cloud to deliver a more unified home for work.

“We want to make it easy for our users to work across devices with the tools they love,” said Tony Lee, VP of Engineering at Dropbox.

“This partnership with Google Cloud is one more way we’re creating a unified home for content and the conversations around it. We’re excited to work with Google to break down silos and centralise the information teams rely on every day.”

Working with Google Cloud, Dropbox plans to develop a series of cross-platform integrations that connect G Suite cloud productivity tools and content (Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Hangouts) with its global collaboration platform.

These integrations will be made accessible for all Dropbox users. As a result, users will be able to create, open and edit Google Docs, Sheets and Slides files that live in Dropbox. From within Dropbox, users will have the option to open and edit compatible files directly in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides. Dropbox Business administrators will also be able to manage Google Docs, Sheets and Slide files just like any other content that lives in Dropbox.

“Our goal is to make G Suite accessible no matter what tools you bring to work, and these iterations help our shared customers better collaborate in the tools they use every day,” said Ritcha Ranjan, Director of Product Management at Google Cloud. “Working with Dropbox to make our apps work better together helps our customers focus their time on work that matters.”

Dropbox will develop additional native G Suite integrations with Gmail and Hangouts Chat, helping teams keep project content connected to the conversations around it.

Users will be able to select and generate Dropbox file links from directly within Gmail. In addition, users can choose to see metadata on Dropbox content in Gmail including date created, last saved and last accessed. The integration will also allow users to search for, share and preview Dropbox files in Google Hangouts.

These integrations are expected to be available starting the second half of 2018.

IDG News Service