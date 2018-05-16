Drones and data analytics drive transport and logistics trends

The application of data analytics and integration with enterprise applications, as well as assisted delivery, are expected to significantly change the transport and logistics sector in the short term.

The increasing levels of instrumentation across all aspects of infrastructure are providing a rich level of data from which to derive intelligence to boost efficiency and allow integration with enterprise applications for greater immediacy and visibility of information.

According to M Grazia Speranza in the “Trends in Transportation” report from Science Direct, Operational Research (OR) has now available to support decision making.

“After the first optimisation models were developed, OR has substantially contributed in making transportation systems efficient and companies with complex transportation and logistics problems competitive. Over the years, technology has evolved and the same has done OR.”

Assisted delivery too is expected to dramatically reduce the most expensive part of delivery, the last mile.

Assisted delivery includes drones, but also robots that can navigate urban environments. Starship Technologies has pioneered such developments, with trials in many European cities, including London. Small retail and food deliveries have been made with small, walking-speed robots that 3D map is they go, but with the ability for an operator to take over when necessary.

