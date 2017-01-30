DriverMax 9.17

img3File.jpg

Ensure your hardware drivers are up to date with this automated tool

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

30 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Bob Thornton

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 30-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Innovative Solutions

All hardware requires the installation of drivers in order to function correctly, and these drivers are constantly updated to fix problems, add new features and enhance performance. While Windows Update can be used to check to see if there are any driver updates available, it can often take a while for new releases to be published to the site.

DriverMax can automatically check online for you to see if there are any new drivers available for the hardware you have installed. This helps to eliminate the need to manually check the web sites of hardware manufacturers and download drivers in this way. DriverMax can also backup all or some of the drivers you currently have installed. These are stored in a compressed zip file, so should you ever have to reinstall Windows, you will already have all of the necessary drivers to hand.

Drivers have long been the bane of Windows users’ lives, but DriverMax goes a long way to making them as painless as possible.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Which model of software buying do you prefer?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel