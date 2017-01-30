DriverMax 9.17

All hardware requires the installation of drivers in order to function correctly, and these drivers are constantly updated to fix problems, add new features and enhance performance. While Windows Update can be used to check to see if there are any driver updates available, it can often take a while for new releases to be published to the site.

DriverMax can automatically check online for you to see if there are any new drivers available for the hardware you have installed. This helps to eliminate the need to manually check the web sites of hardware manufacturers and download drivers in this way. DriverMax can also backup all or some of the drivers you currently have installed. These are stored in a compressed zip file, so should you ever have to reinstall Windows, you will already have all of the necessary drivers to hand.

Drivers have long been the bane of Windows users’ lives, but DriverMax goes a long way to making them as painless as possible.