DriveImage XML 2.60

DriveImage XML is an easy-to-use drive imaging and backup tool.

The program is able to back up the drive you specify to an image file. Support for Microsoft’s Volume Shadow Services means it can even copy files that are currently in use, and compression keeps the image file size to a minimum.

Task Scheduler integration makes it straightforward to set up regular unattended backups. And if you have a file-related problem, then the program doesn’t force you to restore an entire image. DriveImage XML allows you instead to browse the most recent image, and select the specific files and folders that you’d like to recover.

And DriveImage XML is also able to copy your system directly from one drive to another. So if, for example, you upgrade to a faster, larger hard drive, then the program will copy your programs and applications across so you don’t have to reinstall anything.

Please note, the program doesn’t provide its own boot disc, which will be necessary if your hard drive is corrupted, and you can’t load Windows or DriveImage XML to restore your backup. The authors have provided instructions on creating your own, though, and you can find these on their WinPE/BartPE Support page.