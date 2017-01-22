Dr.Web is a Russian antivirus company which has been providing security applications since 1992.

Dr.Web CureIt! is the company’s free-for-personal use antivirus scanner. There’s no real-time protection, it’s just on-demand scanning and malware removal, but there’s no installation and no conflict with other antivirus scanners, either, so it all evens out.

Operations are much like any other antivirus scanner. Select the areas to check, or click “Start Scanning” to check them all, wait for the results, and fix some or all of them with a click.

Scan speeds depend on what you’re checking, but even the default “examine everything” setting only takes a few minutes.

The program didn’t deliver impressive results on our test system, for some reason highlighting IObit Uninstaller as an “unwanted program” and requesting to “neutralise” our entirely safe HOSTS file. But we didn’t have to take its advice, and just getting something else to check your PC can sometimes be useful.