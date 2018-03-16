Dr Teresa Lynn on social media and machine learning as Gaeilge

AI goes native for St Patrick's weekend Print Print Radio

What can social media tell us about the state of the Irish language? Is it possible to get machines to keep up with language trends? On this week’s show Niall Kitson sits down with Adapt research fellow Dr Teresa Lynn to find out.

