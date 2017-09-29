Dr Niall Smith on Ireland’s cosmic ambitions
29 September 2017 | 0
This week we have a less-than-excited response to the iPhone 8, Siro pulls out of the National Broadband Plan, Twitter doubles its Trump value, and we interview CIT’s Dr Niall Smith about Ireland’s contribution to space exploration.
Show notes:
More on Space Week
Space Week is organised by Blackrock Castle Observatory
For more on Space education in Ireland visit ESERO
An overview of the ARESS report
