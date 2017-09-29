Dr Niall Smith on Ireland’s cosmic ambitions

This week we have a less-than-excited response to the iPhone 8, Siro pulls out of the National Broadband Plan, Twitter doubles its Trump value, and we interview CIT’s Dr Niall Smith about Ireland’s contribution to space exploration.

