DoNotSpy10 1.2.0.2

DoNotSpy10 is a free tool which makes it easier to see, tweak and adjust many Windows 10 privacy and telemetry settings.

The program requires installation, unfortunately, and the free edition will by default install extra packages as well. Fortunately you can avoid these, just as long as you’re paying attention, clear the relevant checkboxes, click “Skip”, “Decline” or whatever else the installer requires.

The DoNotSpy10 interface is very straightforward. It displays 50+ settings in a single list, each with a checkbox. You can select or deselect any of these, and apply all your changes with a click.

If you’re unsure what a setting means, clicking it displays a help message. That’s a good idea in theory, but in practice many of these messages tell you little more than the original setting. Clicking “Disable App Notifications” tells you “this tweak disables all app notifications”, for instance, while clicking “Disable Sensors” explains that “this tweak disables the Sensors features”. Gee, thanks.

The program does at least try to highlight settings which probably shouldn’t be changed, such as “Disable Automatic Windows Updates”, by displaying them in red or orange. There aren’t many of these, though, and although everything else is supposed to be displayed in green, they were blue on our test system.

What you can’t do here is apply a group of settings all at once (“Default”, “Turn the safe options off”, “Turn everything on”), unlike some of the competition.

Once you’ve figured out what you want to do, clicking “Apply” enables optionally creating a restore point, before updating your system settings.