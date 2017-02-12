Documents to Go 4.002

Work from anywhere: View, edit, and create Microsoft® Office files & view Adobe PDF® files on your Android smartphone and/or tablet with the original & #1 selling mobile Office suite of all time.

Docs To Go 4.0 contains best-in-class document viewing & editing at no charge. Options for connecting to multiple cloud storage accounts, desktop file sync, and opening password-protected files are available via in-app purchase.

THE DATAVIZ® ADVANTAGE

• Founded in 1984, DataViz is an industry leader in developing mobile Office & productivity solutions for Android, iOS, and more.

• Documents To Go, now in its 15th year, is currently preloaded on millions of devices around the world and has been downloaded over 40 million times on Android.

• InTact Technology™ retains original document formatting of edited files.

• No account sign-up necessary to get started in creating files and the freedom to save files where you choose!

• All your files in one app – no need to download separate components or cloud service/drive apps.

• Multiple file save & synchronization options – Save & sync directly to your Android device, desktop & laptop via USB*, and to various cloud services*.

• Technical support is available via email & via our robust knowledgebase at DataViz.com.

NEW in v4.0:

• Editing is now free for new users and existing Docs To Go ‘Viewer Edition’ users.

• App redesign – Modernized user interface includes a refined file explorer and easy access to extensive editing & formatting options without sacrificing valuable screen real estate.

• Cloud services support* – View, edit, save, and sync with multiple cloud services: Dropbox, Box, SkyDrive/OneDrive, and Google Drive.

• Android Kit Kat (v4.4) OS compatible.

OVERALL SUITE FEATURES:

• Includes both Android smartphone & tablet versions in one download.

• View, edit, and create MS Office files (97-2013).

• View PDF files.

• Save changes directly to your device, memory card, multiple cloud services*, or to your Windows computer with our desktop/laptop application*.

• Send & receive supported email attachments using Gmail or your favorite email app.

• File sorting manager (sort your file list by Name, Modified, Size, etc.).

• Localized in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portugese, Brazilian Portugese, Russian, Turkish, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Arabic, Polish, Czech.

WORD TO GO FEATURES:

• Format font type, size, color, bold, italics, underline, and highlight text

• High fidelity viewing for embedded graphics, tables, bookmarks, comments, footnotes/endnotes, text boxes, table of contents, and hyperlinks

• Change paragraph alignment

• Edit bullets & numbering

• Find & replace

• View Tracked Changes

• Word count

• Open password protected Word 97-2013 files*

SHEET TO GO FEATURES:

• Freeze panes

• Sort

• Auto-fit

• Extensive cell, number, and sheet formatting options

• 111 functions supported

• Insert, delete, resize, hide/unhide rows & columns

• Rename, insert, and delete worksheets

• Find/find next

• View charts

• Open password protected Excel 97-2013 files*

SLIDESHOW TO GO FEATURES:

• Effortlessly “flick” through slides

• Rehearse timing

• View speaker notes

• Sort and edit slides, including promote/demote bullets

• Open password protected PowerPoint 97-2013 files*

PDF TO GO FEATURES:

• High-fidelity viewing of PDF files with page view, word wrap, auto-rotate, bookmarks, search, and select/copy text options

• Pinch-to-zoom to desired PDF page size/width

• Open password-protected PDFs*

*Select features only available via in-app purchase in Docs To Go, such as file access via cloud services, desktop sync (Windows only), and password-protected file support.What’s New

4.002 (1526)

– Minor bug fixes

4.002 (1519)

– Fixed an error opening password protected files on Android 7.0

– Minor bug fixes

4.002 (1516)

– Improved support for external cards on Android 6.0

– Minor bug fixes

4.002 (1508)

– Support saving to external card on Android 5.0

– Support additional external card paths

– Bug Fixes

4.002 (1496)

-Bug fixes

