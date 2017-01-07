DNS Jumper 2.1

DNS Jumper is a portable tool which makes it easy for your PC to use an alternative Domain Name Service.

Why would you bother? If you don’t know, then you probably shouldn’t be using DNS Jumper, but there are all kinds of possible reasons. It could help you reach websites where access has otherwise been blocked, for instance. It might improve your security by blocking known malicious sites. Or, if you move to a faster Domain Name Service then it’ll help to speed your browsing, just a little.

Changing your settings manually can take a little work, but DNS Jumper makes it much easier. Just choose a network card and the Domain Name Service you’d like to use from the list (Open, Comodo and many others are available), click “Apply DNS” and you’re probably done (although clicking “Flush DNS” will probably be wise, just to make sure that your changes take immediate effect).

Or, if you’re not sure which service to use, you could try clicking “Fastest DNS”. The program will then test each service in turn, measuring its response time, before presenting you with the results.

Version 2.05 brings:

1. [ Fixed ] – Changing Custom Text size (DPI) messes up the DnsJumper’s texts

2. [ Fixed ] – Dns jumper.exe /? parameter window is cutting the text off

3. [ Fixed ] – Windows 10 1607 make DnsJumper’s icons blurry

4. [ Fixed ] – Minimized tray icon help section causes DnsJumper to freeze

5. [ Fixed ] – Dns Jumper can’t show some Network Adapter name Properly

6. [ Fixed ] – Dns Jumper startup reg BUG (Instead of 32 bit write 64 bit registry hive)

7. [ Fixed ] – UPX causes Minor latency (No UPX used)

8. [ Fixed ] – Minor Bugs of codes

9. [ Added ] – New parameters (Ipv4/Ipv6 support…)