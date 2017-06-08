DivX 10 is a collection of tools to help you play, convert and stream video files.

Specifically, during installation you’re able to install four components: the DivX Codec Pack, DivX Converter, DivX Player and DivX Web Player. (The installer will by default install the Google Toolbar, too, but no attempt is made to hide this, so if you pay attention and clear the relevant checkbox it won’t happen.)

As previously, the heart of the package is the DivX Player, a stylish and featured-packed tool which delivers high quality playback of DivX, AVI, MKV, MP4 and MOV files.

And this release sees the player extended with a media server, which allows you to stream contents in your selected videos to any DLNA-compatible device.

Elsewhere, the Converter makes it very easy to convert even high definition content to DivX format. It’s based around a new transcoding engine which supports hardware acceleration via Intel Quick Sync Video, which DivX says can deliver anything up to a 10x speed increase over the previous technology.

The Converter can now also convert your videos into iPhone or iPad-friendly MP4’s (just choose the appropriate profile from the list).

And if you’ve become a little tired of DivX in the past due to their habit of charging for just about everything they could, the company are eager to point out that this time, just about everything is free. The conversion engine, DLNA streaming, iPhone/ iPad output, it’s all free; so far it looks like only the Converter’s MPEG-2 plugin will cost money (and even then, only when it appears in the final release).

What’s new in DivX 10.8.3 (see full changelog for more)?

– DivX Player supports DASH streaming format

– DivX Player delivers FLAC audio playback

– DivX Converter provides better detection for Intel QuickSync compatible platforms

– Several external subtitle formats are pre-validated by DivX Converter to prevent transcoding failures.

– DivX Update on macOS can now be launched by non-privileged users