DivX 10 is a collection of tools to help you play, convert and stream video files.

Specifically, during installation you’re able to install four components: the DivX Codec Pack, DivX Converter, DivX Player and DivX Web Player. (The installer will by default install the Google Toolbar, too, but no attempt is made to hide this, so if you pay attention and clear the relevant checkbox it won’t happen.)

As previously, the heart of the package is the DivX Player, a stylish and featured-packed tool which delivers high quality playback of DivX, AVI, MKV, MP4 and MOV files.

And this release sees the player extended with a media server, which allows you to stream contents in your selected videos to any DLNA-compatible device.

Elsewhere, the Converter makes it very easy to convert even high definition content to DivX format. It’s based around a new transcoding engine which supports hardware acceleration via Intel Quick Sync Video, which DivX says can deliver anything up to a 10x speed increase over the previous technology.

The Converter can now also convert your videos into iPhone or iPad-friendly MP4’s (just choose the appropriate profile from the list).

And if you’ve become a little tired of DivX in the past due to their habit of charging for just about everything they could, the company are eager to point out that this time, just about everything is free. The conversion engine, DLNA streaming, iPhone/ iPad output, it’s all free; so far it looks like only the Converter’s MPEG-2 plugin will cost money (and even then, only when it appears in the final release).

What’s new in DivX 10.7.2 (see full changelog for more)?

– HEVC encoding improvements in DivX Converter

– Improved playback of the .mkv files on Chromecast

– Responsiveness of the DivX Media Server service was improved on Mac OSX

– Enhanced thumbnails handling in Media Server

– DivX Converter now provides more robust network files handling

– DivX Cloud Connect features were refined

– Usability improved for DivX Player snapshot feature

– Installation module provides better support for Unicode environments