DIT’s Open Labs gives start-ups access to research expertise

A new SME programme launched at Dublin Institute of Technology aims to remove the barriers between SMEs and start-ups and third level researchers.

Open Labs will give early stage companies access to 600 DIT researchers and facilities in the areas of product prototyping, virtual reality, Internet of Things, data analysis for business, and innovative surface coatings.

“Our team will work closely with each Open Labs partner to determine which funding option is suitable – state, private or collaborative options,” said Paul Maguire, senior innovation portfolio manager, DIT.

“For example, a smaller project may be well suited to an ‘innovation voucher’ from Enterprise Ireland which will fund product development up to €5,000 allowing the company to retain any intellectual property. Other options include a mix of state and private funding such as the InterTradeIreland Fusion programme or an Enterprise Ireland Innovation Partnership with DIT. Moreover, once the funding option is agreed upon, we will support the business through each step of the funding application process.”

Prof Brian O’Neill, director of research, enterprise & innovation services, DIT, said: “Open Labs will not only allow an SME to explore or expand its R&D activity, but it will also demonstrate the talent and real-world problem-solving skills of DIT researchers working across the Institute.”

TechCentral Reporters