Display Driver Uninstaller 17.0.5.1

One of the trickiest tasks can be removing or updating graphics drivers. If you’re upgrading or replacing your card how can you be sure the installer has removed all traces of the previous driver from existence? And what happens if your installation corrupts to the point the installer isn’t capable of either installing over the top of itself or removing the corrupt installation?

This is where Display Driver Uninstaller comes into play. It claims to thoroughly remove drivers and leftover files and Registry entries from NVIDIA, AMD and Intel graphics chipsets. While Intel support is still in its infancy, both NVIDIA and AMD support is well established.

Fire up the app and it’ll prompt you to boot into Safe mode to make sure the removal is clean – it’ll even do this for you automatically, a nice touch. Once there, you have three choices: remove and reboot and remove and do nothing are mainly for removing corrupt installs, while remove and shutdown is for those who are fitting a new card. Click one, then wait while the tool does its work.

Once complete, Display Driver Uninstaller is capable of booting back into normal mode automatically. It’ll also disable Windows from automatically detecting and installing a new driver as soon as you’ve rebooted, allowing you to then install your driver of choice.

In our test, everything proceeded smoothly, leaving us with a basic display adapter that allowed us to download and install a brand new driver without having to worry about what was left behind.

Version 17.0.5.1 brings these changes:

-Support NVIDIA driver 378.49

-Support NVIDIA Geforce Experience 3.3.0.95

-Translations updates : Portuguese , Czech

-Miscs enhancements.