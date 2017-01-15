Diskspd 2.0.17

Diskspd is an open-source hard drive benchmarking tool from Microsoft. Or as they describe it, a program which “combines robust and granular IO workload definition with flexible runtime and output options, creating an ideal tool for synthetic storage subsystem testing and validation.”

It’s a command-line program which provides a vast amount of control over the testing methods, duration, threads, queues, CPU and IO affinity, reporting, and more.

This doesn’t have to be as complex as it sounds, because you can start using Diskspd with very few switches, and then add more as you learn how it works.

A command like diskspd c: runs a read test on drive C:, for example; diskspd c: e: benchmarks both drives; diskspd -d30 c: e: runs the tests for a duration of 30 seconds (the default is 10); diskspd -c100M -d30 c: e: runs the test with a 100MB file. (Make sure you run these as an administrator, or from an elevated command line.)

v2.0.17