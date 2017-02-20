DiskShred tops €1m in business for 2016

The advent of GDPR and high-profile security breaches have been cited as the main reasons behind a record year for on-site IT shredding provider DiskShred.

The company secured €1 million in business from its hard drive and media disposal service in 2016, up 33% on 2015.

DiskShred’s pan-European service, also provided secure on-site shredding services for companies throughout Europe during 2016, servicing customers in countries including Holland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Italy, the UK and Sweden.

Jeremy Bryan, brand manager, DiskShred, said: “Companies are becoming more aware of the potential financial and reputational damage that a data breach can have on an organisation. As a result, many are looking to improve their security processes. Some begin by increasing their cybersecurity spend, but it’s also really important to ensure that your old IT equipment is being correctly disposed of. This is something that a lot of organisations fall down on.

“DiskShred provides on-site shredding, which means that we visit their site with our bespoke shredding vehicles and conduct the shredding process in front of customers so that they can verify complete destruction of media. We call it mutually assured destruction and this is aimed at the most security conscious companies who need guarantees of the lowest risk of data leaks.

“With GDPR legislation set to come in to force next year, we expect to see a further increase in shredding this year as organisations become more data security aware as they approach compliance.”

TechCentral Reporters