Diskshred adds equipment auditing service

Retired asset reselling could save clients €250,000 over next 12 months

IT equipment disposal firm DiskShred has begun offering a new auditing service to help companies recover the value of their retired assets. The company expects to return in excess of €250,000 to clients in the next 12 months.

Jeremy Bryan, brand manager, DiskShred (pictured), said: “We approached a number of our customers to discuss their other equipment disposal requirements as well as hard drive shredding. Our clients have responded well to the opportunity to recover the value of their old IT assets. We have been able to help them to get cash back from their end-of-life assets, which often enables them to avail of our leading data destruction and shredding services free of charge.”

Used IT equipment can retain a considerable amount of its value, and this is often true for used equipment from data centres Even without hard drives, servers and their parts can have value which Diskshred can help its customers to recover.

To establish where value can be returned, DiskShred’s team can conduct an audit of clients’ facilities and advise on equipment where residual value is recoverable. Where there is value, IT assets are transported to DiskShred’s secure facility in the provider’s purpose-built vehicles. DiskShred then assesses the equipment’s market value to find the channel that will capture the highest possible return, with the value passed back to customers.

“The addition of this new service to our portfolio will make it even easier for companies to avail of DiskShred’s services and guarantee the lowest risk of a data breach. We provide a return on equipment that can be put towards shredding data bearing equipment.

“Having worked with companies throughout Ireland, the UK and Europe for the last number of years, we have found that companies are often not aware of the value of their old equipment. This service will help us to find the return on equipment for customers, enabling them to reinvest the value recovered or benefit from our secure shredding service at no cost.”

TechCentral Reporters