DiskSavvy 9.8.14

DiskSavvy is a versatile free analysis tool which can show you exactly how your hard drive space is being used.

Click the Analyze button, choose exactly what you’d like the program to examine – folders, drives and so on – and it’ll go to work. Results then appear as Disk Savvy produces them, so you don’t have to wait for long until useful information is available.

By default you’ll see the folders on your hard drive which are consuming the most space, for instance: on our test PC this was the Users folder, which was responsible for 46% of our drive space requirements. If you see something similar then you could find out more by double-clicking that particular folder, and Disk Savvy will then show you the folders beneath it, and their disk space requirements, so helping you to zoom in on the problem.

Alternatively, you can also view disk use by file extension, or file type. Another option reveals your hard drive consumption by file size, while others organise their reports by file creation, modification or last access times, any of which could give you a better understanding of your system’s hard drive use.

And if you’d like to clean up then Disk Savvy can help there, too, with options to delete your selected files, or compress and move them to some safe backup location.

DiskSavvy v9.8 adds:

– Adds the ability to export the list of top directories to the Excel format

– Adds the ability to export the list of top files to the Excel format

– Adds the directories user name to the top directories dialog

– Improves file matching rules allowing one to analyze specific types of files

– Fixes a number of bugs