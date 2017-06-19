Disable Nvidia Telemetry 1.0

Install NVidia’s GeForce Experience and the software collects some data on your system, and sends it to the company. NVidia describes this on its website, here:

WHAT DATA DOES GEFORCE EXPERIENCE SEND TO NVIDIA?

The application collects data needed to recommend the correct driver update and optimal settings, including hardware configuration, operating system, language, installed games, game settings, game usage, game performance, and current driver version. If a user is signed into an NVIDIA account, the data is identifiable. All data collected is protected by NVIDIA’s privacy policy.

DOES NVIDIA SHARE DATA COLLECTED BY GEFORCE EXPERIENCE OUTSIDE THE COMPANY?

GeForce Experience does not share any personally identifiable information outside the company. NVIDIA may share aggregate-level data with select partners, but does not share user-level data.

https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/geforce-experience/faq/

Disable Nvidia Telemetry is an open-source application which can disable one or more of Nvidia’s telemetry services and tasks.

The interface is basic, but probably “good enough”. You can select some or all of the services and tasks, and disable them with a click.

An Event Log records exactly what the program has done.

Your tweaks shouldn’t have any significant effect, but if there are problems, a “Restore Defaults” button should get the system working as usual.